Officer, suspect injured in shooting after car chase in SW Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer and a suspect were injured in a shooting after a car chase in southwest Houston on Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 11:20 a.m. at Highway 59 and Chimney Rock.

The police officer was shot after the pursuit, and the suspect was also shot. The officer was taken to the Texas Medical Center, and he is in stable condition.

The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Officials will hold a news conference, and KPRC 2 will livestream the conference in this article.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

