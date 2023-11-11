Man shoots, kills friend who allegedly started choking dog during argument in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities said a man was shot and killed after he allegedly attempted to choke his friends’ dog during an argument at a home in northwest Houston Friday.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Shirkmere Road a little before 8 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man dead at the location. Another man turned himself in to police and said he had shot the man.

The man who turned himself in told police he and his friend had gotten into an argument when the friend began choking his dog. In defense of the dog, the man said he shot and killed his friend.

Homicide investigators will be talking to witnesses and will then contact the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to see if any charges will be filed in this case.

Authorities said the dog is expected to be OK.