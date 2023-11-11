Large warehouse fire sending clouds of black smoke over north Houston

No injuries have been reported after a warehouse caught on fire in north Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HOUSTON – No injuries have been reported after a warehouse caught on fire in north Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters have been at the scene of the large two-alarm fire in the 2000 block of Semmes Street since around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities are monitoring the air. There are also several firetrucks responding to the blaze.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 2000 Semmes St. performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a warehouse on fire. Fire upgraded to a 2 alarm. No FF or civilian injuries reported. Currently, no evacuation/shelter in place activated. Please avoid area. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 11, 2023

HFD said they are expecting to put out the fire soon.

No injuries have been reported after a large warehouse caught on fire in north Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department. (Houston Transtar)

No injuries have been reported after a warehouse caught on fire in north Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department. (KPRC)

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.