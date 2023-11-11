58º
Large warehouse fire sending clouds of black smoke over north Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – No injuries have been reported after a warehouse caught on fire in north Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters have been at the scene of the large two-alarm fire in the 2000 block of Semmes Street since around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities are monitoring the air. There are also several firetrucks responding to the blaze.

HFD said they are expecting to put out the fire soon.

