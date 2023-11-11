59º
Join Insider

Local News

Father arrested after 6-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside Pearland apartment

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Da Leon Jarun Fontennet, Pearland
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PEARLAND, Texas – The father of a 6-year-old was arrested Friday in Pearland after the child was found dead with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

The Pearland Police Department said they responded to the 12300 block of Shadow Creek Parkway in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found the 6-year-old dead inside the apartment.

Police said the child’s father, identified as Da Leon Jarun Fontennet, 27, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

“There have been no charges related directly to the child’s death,” the Pearland Police Department said.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email