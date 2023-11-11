Father arrested after 6-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside Pearland apartment

PEARLAND, Texas – The father of a 6-year-old was arrested Friday in Pearland after the child was found dead with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

The Pearland Police Department said they responded to the 12300 block of Shadow Creek Parkway in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found the 6-year-old dead inside the apartment.

Police said the child’s father, identified as Da Leon Jarun Fontennet, 27, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

“There have been no charges related directly to the child’s death,” the Pearland Police Department said.

Police said this is an active investigation.