Argument between roommates leads to deadly shooting in west Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Shooting on Belle Park Drive

HOUSTON – Houston Police said an argument between two roommates lead to a deadly shooting Friday.

Police were called to the shooting in the 4400 block of Belle Park Drive. When they arrived, a man came out of a home at the location and surrendered to authorities.

Police said a man was found dead inside the home. They said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the shooter and his roommate.

The suspected shooter in the case claims he fired in self-defense. Several other people were inside the home when the shooting happened.

Police are working to speak with witnesses. It is unclear if there will be any charges at this time. The investigation is still in its early stages.

