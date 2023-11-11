All eyes on quarterbacks as Texans travel to Cincinnati to take on Bengals

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud works out prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Hello to the Texans fans out there! This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Texans newsletter!

After the first eight games, the Texans are checking in this weekend with a four and four record as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL winning four straight games while the Texans have won three of their last five to reach the .500 mark.

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks as Texans rookie C.J. Stroud is coming off a 470 yard and five touchdown performance in a comeback win over the Buccaneers. He’s thrown only one interception along with 14 TD’s.

Meanwhile, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is looking like the pro-bowler he has become at the age of 26.

Despite the momentum coming off the victory, the Texans are riddled with injuries as they get set to meet Cincinnati.

Ruled out already are the likes of receiver Nico Collins, running back Dameon Pierce, and safety Jimmie Ward. Also out for the Texans is kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and fullback Andrew Beck along with Henry To’oto’o , Jake Hansen and Brevin Jordan.

Cincinnati will be without WR Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase will be a game time decision.

It’s a big challenge for the Texans who are more than a seven point underdog but they have proven enough lately that they’re not intimidated by any team out there and hope to be in the game in the fourth quarter and try to pull off the upset.

The Bengals’ run defense has struggled this season allowing 130 yards per game. Houston will need to get their attack going and the OL will have to give Stroud time to throw.

Prediction: 27-20 Bengals