Kia, Hyundai to host anti-theft software upgrade events

HOUSTON – Hyundai and Kia are partnering with law enforcement officials across the country to host free anti-theft software upgrades aimed at preventing car thefts.

The event comes after an increase in car thefts, specifically targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles since they were labeled “easy to steal.”

According to authorities, several models from both of the manufacturers lack electronic immobilizer, which makes it easier to start without a key.

The software upgrades happening at the events are supposed to correct the issue.

Eligible Kia and Hyundai vehicles will be able to get the free upgrade at the event. The process is set to take about 30 minutes.

To see if your vehicle is eligible for the upgrade, visit the Hyundai or Kia website and enter your VIN. You can also call 800-633-5151 to reach Hyundai and 800-333-4542 to reach Kia.