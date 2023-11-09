Harris Center for Mental Health recovering from suspected cyber attack

HOUSTON – The Harris Center for Mental Health is responding to a suspected ransomware attack that occurred earlier this week.

According to a news release, the attack resulted in the encryption of employee files, which became inaccessible to employees.

The impact prompted delays to patient care.

“The Harris Center is taking all possible steps to continue to provide patient care uninterrupted,” Harris Center for Mental Health said in a statement. “The Harris Center is actively working with their teams, as well as third-party security response specialists to investigate and restore full functionality.”

No additional information is available.

“We take Harris County’s cyber security extremely seriously. The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management and Harris County Information Technology continue to work with the Harris Center to manage this incident.” a statement reads.