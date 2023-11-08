Pearland High School Marching Band headed to national championships

Members of the Pearland High School Marching Band will be among the young musicians from throughout the country who will venture to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to compete in the 2023 Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships this week.

The Grand National Championships culminate the 2023 season of Bands of America marching band championships held across the country.

The Bands of America Grand National Championships will feature two days of preliminary competition. Performances are evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts.

Pearland is scheduled to perform at 5:45 p.m. ET Thursday. The competition will be streamed live here.

