77º
Join Insider

Local News

Hobby Airport to receive $47M to help modernize taxiways, increase safety

Construction should not affect travelers and their flights

Bill Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Travel, Houston Hobby Airport, Hobby Airport, Construction

Taxiways at Hobby Airport are set to receive a $47 million upgrade.

The project, known as Project 770, is part of a plan by Houston Airports System and the Federal Aviation Administration to modernize and increase safety.

“There’s a confusing geometry out here for pilots,” said Jim Szczesniak. COO of the Houston Airports System. “So they come up and there’s a lot of intersecting taxiways and runways and with those, it’s confusing. So what we are going to do, is these white areas will be nice 90-degree entrances to the runaways where it’s straightforward for the pilots and controllers.”

The first phase of the project was completed in June of last year. Phase 2, however, is officially underway as of Wednesday.

The project was already in the works but came less than a month after two private planes collided at the intersection of two runways at Hobby Airport. No one was hurt, however, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating.

RELATED: 8 people on board 2 private jets that collided at Hobby Airport; no injuries reported

Construction of the runways will not have direct operational impact on travelers and their flights.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Reporter, proud Houstonian, U of H alumni, and lover of all the hometown sport teams.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email