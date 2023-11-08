Deputy shot, grazed in head by bullet after chase in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A deputy was shot and grazed in the head by a bullet Tuesday night while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to pull a driver over around 9:37 p.m. but the driver did not stop, sending them on a chase.

The suspect ultimately crashed near 18836 SH 249.

After the crash, authorities said the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the deputy as they were attempting to detain them.

Officials said the deputy was grazed by a bullet in the head but was also able to return fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect then reportedly ran to a nearby residence following the exchange of gunfire.

Law enforcement officials set up a perimeter and were able to bring a K9 to the scene to help with the investigation.

The suspect was later found to be hiding under a trampoline at a home in the 8220 block of Schaffer Lane.

Investigators said when he was located, he began shooting again but this time, aiming at the K9.

Ultimately, authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and immediately transported to the hospital.

The deputy who was grazed was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.