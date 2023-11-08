71º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputy shot, grazed in head by bullet after chase in NW Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deputy shot
Deputy shot, grazed in head by bullet after chase in NW Harris Co. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A deputy was shot and grazed in the head by a bullet Tuesday night while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to pull a driver over around 9:37 p.m. but the driver did not stop, sending them on a chase.

The suspect ultimately crashed near 18836 SH 249.

After the crash, authorities said the suspect pulled a firearm and shot the deputy as they were attempting to detain them.

Officials said the deputy was grazed by a bullet in the head but was also able to return fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect then reportedly ran to a nearby residence following the exchange of gunfire.

Law enforcement officials set up a perimeter and were able to bring a K9 to the scene to help with the investigation.

The suspect was later found to be hiding under a trampoline at a home in the 8220 block of Schaffer Lane.

Investigators said when he was located, he began shooting again but this time, aiming at the K9.

Ultimately, authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and immediately transported to the hospital.

The deputy who was grazed was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter