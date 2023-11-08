72º
Decision 2023: Voters in favor of Fort Bend ISD’s tax rate proposal

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Voters in Fort Bend County are in favor of a voter-approved tax rate election (VATRE) that would increase teacher pay and help recruit teachers and staff throughout the Fort Bend Independent School District.

Through this initiative, Fort Bend ISD is hoping to raise about $35 million.

According to Fort Bend ISD, it plans to offer $2,500 raises for teachers and create a differentiated pay step scale that can be found below:

  • Staff on the teacher pay scale on steps 1-9 will receive a permanent $2,500 increase to their pay
  • Staff on the teacher pay scale on steps 10-14 will receive a permanent $3,250 increase to their pay
  • Staff on the teacher pay scale on steps 15-19 will receive a permanent $4,250 increase to their pay
  • Staff on the teacher pay scale on steps 20-24 will receive a permanent $5,500 increase to their pay
  • Staff on the teacher pay scale on steps 25 and beyond will receive a permanent $7,000 increase to their pay

Pay for bus drivers and teacher aids would get bumped by $1.50 per hour.

The measure would also provide funds so there are security officers at all elementary school campuses.

How would this affect your tax bill?

Since VATRE was approved, the tax rate would be $0.9892 for every $100 of property valuation. Residents tax bills would be $989 per year or $82 per month per $100,000 of valuation. Without the VATRE, the tax rate would have been about $949 per year or $79 per month per 100,000 of valuation. A tax bill would increase by $3 per month for every $100,000 of valuation.

Property taxes will not increase for homeowners who are 65 and older or people with disabilities if they have received an over 65 homestead exemption.

