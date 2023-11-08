AMBER ALERT: 9-month-old baby believed to have been abducted from Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant who police believe was abducted from Laredo sometime before Wednesday morning.

According to the alert, the 9-month-old baby girl is named Delilah Lopez. The baby girl reportedly has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are searching for an unknown suspect who they said is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with temporary license plate tag, #397 0S52.

At this time, it is unknown the relationship between the baby and the suspect.

Law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Laredo is about five hours away from the city of Houston.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911. You can also contact the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800.

