Man shot, killed by his ‘friend’ during social gathering in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man is now dead after reportedly being shot and killed by his friend while at a get-together in northwest Houston in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place on Spring Valley Road near Brookshire at about 12:20 a.m.

Witnesses who were hanging out inside the home said there was no argument or fight between the two before the gunman opened fire.

Investigators told KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez that the suspect pulled out a gun and then shot the victim in the chest.

Those inside the home were said to have been trying to save the man however he died at the scene. They also told police that they tried to chase the shooter but he got away.

The suspect reportedly got away in an older model Toyota Celica with a black hood, and authorities said they know exactly who he is.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Houston Police Department.