Man shot to death at massage parlor in north Harris County after allegedly harassing customers

HOUSTON – A man has been shot to death after deputies said he was harassing people at a massage parlor in north Harris County Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to reports of a shooting at a massage parlor located in the 17000 block of Nanes Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said someone at the parlor shot the man because he had been harassing people.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at the 17000 blk of Nanes Drive. Preliminary: a person at a massage parlor shot an individual that allegedly had been harassing persons at the location. The wounded male was pronounced deceased on-scene. Investigators & PIO are enroute. pic.twitter.com/vWKm3pR6Si — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 7, 2023

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what exactly happened.