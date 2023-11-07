Man shot to death at massage parlor in north Harris County after allegedly harassing customers

HOUSTON – A man has been shot to death after deputies said he was harassing people at a massage parlor in north Harris County Tuesday morning.
Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to reports of a shooting at a massage parlor located in the 17000 block of Nanes Drive.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said someone at the parlor shot the man because he had been harassing people.
@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at the 17000 blk of Nanes Drive. Preliminary: a person at a massage parlor shot an individual that allegedly had been harassing persons at the location. The wounded male was pronounced deceased on-scene. Investigators & PIO are enroute. pic.twitter.com/vWKm3pR6Si— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 7, 2023
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine what exactly happened.