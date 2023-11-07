78º
Man shot to death at massage parlor in north Harris County after allegedly harassing customers

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Shooting, Crime
HOUSTON – A man has been shot to death after deputies said he was harassing people at a massage parlor in north Harris County Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to reports of a shooting at a massage parlor located in the 17000 block of Nanes Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said someone at the parlor shot the man because he had been harassing people.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what exactly happened.

