Man charged, accused of carrying out scam to sell properties worth $15M

HOUSTON – A man was charged on Monday after being accused of carrying out a warranty deed scam in Houston, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Timothy Willard was charged with first degree felony forgery and aggregate theft greater than $300,000. He was arrested after a year-long investigation.

He allegedly forged the signature of property owners on their warranty deed to buy their property, then he sold it under market value. Three of the properties involved in the scam had a value of more than $15 million. Some of the properties tied to this situation were in River Oaks.