Sports world, others reacts to C.J. Stroud’s record-setting game against Buccaneers

HOUSTON – Not only did C.J. Stroud, along with Tank Dell, bring a win to the Houston Texans Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also broke a rookie record.
The Texans’ rookie quarterback threw for 470 yards to deliver the team to a 39-37 victory over the Buccaneers Sunday.
Stroud also threw the game winning pass to Tank Dell with six seconds remaining in the game.
Many in the sports world took to social media to express how they felt about C.J. Stroud’s impressive record-setting game
Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rocket’s called Stroud special on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Cj Stroud special 🔥🔥🔥— Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) November 5, 2023
Fellow Houston Texans player Jonathan Greenard also took to X to praise Stroud.
7 is DIFFERENT omg— Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) November 5, 2023
Figures from outside Houston, like Lebron James, also had words to say about Stroud.
C.J. STROUD 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️. That's All— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 5, 2023
Houston rapper Paul Wall also chimed in.
Tank Dell x CJ Stroud 💪💪💪💪💪— Paul Wall Voted 2023 Houston Zaddy (@paulwallbaby) November 5, 2023
CJ STROUD.— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
470 PASSING YARDS (NFL rookie record)
5 TOUCHDOWNS
GAME-WINNING DRIVE WITH 46 SECONDS LEFT. pic.twitter.com/aFJY6eEr1B
