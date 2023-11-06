Sports world, others reacts to C.J. Stroud’s record-setting game against Buccaneers

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts after a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Not only did C.J. Stroud, along with Tank Dell, bring a win to the Houston Texans Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also broke a rookie record.

The Texans’ rookie quarterback threw for 470 yards to deliver the team to a 39-37 victory over the Buccaneers Sunday.

Stroud also threw the game winning pass to Tank Dell with six seconds remaining in the game.

Many in the sports world took to social media to express how they felt about C.J. Stroud’s impressive record-setting game

Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rocket’s called Stroud special on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cj Stroud special 🔥🔥🔥 — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) November 5, 2023

Fellow Houston Texans player Jonathan Greenard also took to X to praise Stroud.

7 is DIFFERENT omg — Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) November 5, 2023

Figures from outside Houston, like Lebron James, also had words to say about Stroud.

C.J. STROUD 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️. That's All — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 5, 2023

Houston rapper Paul Wall also chimed in.

Tank Dell x CJ Stroud 💪💪💪💪💪 — Paul Wall Voted 2023 Houston Zaddy (@paulwallbaby) November 5, 2023

CJ STROUD.



470 PASSING YARDS (NFL rookie record)

5 TOUCHDOWNS

GAME-WINNING DRIVE WITH 46 SECONDS LEFT. pic.twitter.com/aFJY6eEr1B — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

