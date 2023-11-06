73º
Join Insider

Local News

Sports world, others reacts to C.J. Stroud’s record-setting game against Buccaneers

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: C.J. Stroud, Record, NFL, Sports, Houston Texans
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts after a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Bob Levey, 2023 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Not only did C.J. Stroud, along with Tank Dell, bring a win to the Houston Texans Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also broke a rookie record.

The Texans’ rookie quarterback threw for 470 yards to deliver the team to a 39-37 victory over the Buccaneers Sunday.

Stroud also threw the game winning pass to Tank Dell with six seconds remaining in the game.

Many in the sports world took to social media to express how they felt about C.J. Stroud’s impressive record-setting game

Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rocket’s called Stroud special on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fellow Houston Texans player Jonathan Greenard also took to X to praise Stroud.

Figures from outside Houston, like Lebron James, also had words to say about Stroud.

Houston rapper Paul Wall also chimed in.

RELATED: Stroud has 5 TDs and rookie-record 470 yards passing to lift Texans past Bucs 39-37

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email