Spencer Solves It: A full day of money-saving solutions

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer is helping you drastically cut costs on some of your biggest expenses by giving you solutions that really work.

See a full day of solutions below:

Over the past year, auto insurance rates are up a whopping 15%.

Spencer gave some solutions that could help you slash your car insurance bill.

If you’ve been shopping around or trying to sell your home, you know the housing market in the Houston area has been all over the place this year.

Here are the best three places where homebuyers can get the most bang for their buck.

Did you know that 1 in every 6 new car buyers are now paying more than $1,000 a month in car payments?

The fact is right now, the average 60-month new car loan rate stands at a staggering 7.4%, according to bankrate.com.

Here are ways to get a lower interest on your auto loan.

Coming up at 6: 3 ways to drastically lower your credit card interest rates

Credit card holders are paying an average interest rate of 20%, according to Experian.

Spencer is showing you how to crush your credit card interest rates.

If you’d like to shop for a lower-priced credit card, go to www.nerdwallet.com and http://bankrate.com.

Coming up at 10: Helping your elderly parents with their finances

At 10 p.m., Spencer is showing you ways to help your aging parents manage their money.