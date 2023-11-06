Pedestrian killed after being hit by Hummer H3 on N Loop, police say

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after they were reportedly hit by a truck on the North Loop overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place heading eastbound on the North Loop at Hardy Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

HPD officers said that a driver of a Hummer H3 hit a pedestrian in the main lanes of the freeway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said the driver of the at-fault vehicle was on his way to work at the time of the crash. He was said to have immediately stopped and called 911. Authorities said he is cooperating with the investigation.

All traffic is asked to avoid the area of Eastbound 610 between 45 and Hardy for the next couple hours until traffic is back to normal