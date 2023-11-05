5 injured in shooting at Galveston Lone Star Rally

Five people were injured during a shooting at the Lone Star Rally in Galveston, Texas Saturday night, according to Galveston Police Department Chief Doug Balli.

Lone Star Rally said it is the largest motorcycle rally in Texas. Some of the victims from the incident were in serious or critical condition.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 11 p.m. between 21st and 22nd Street in The Strand commercial area. Shots were fired at the scene, and five victims were injured.

They were taken to a local hospital and have not been identified. A person of interest was detained and is being questioned by authorities.

Balli said this was an isolated incident, and they have never seen violence like this at Lone Star Rally.

Police closed off about four blocks of The Strand, and this has blocked some people from getting their motorcycles or other belongings. If you need help recovering your property, you should call police at 409-765-3702.

The shooting is still being investigated.