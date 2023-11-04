77º
Man’s body found floating in bayou in east Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a man’s body has been found floating in a bayou in east Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a call for service in the 17700 block of Market Street in the Channelview area Saturday.

Gonzalez said the man’s body was found floating in the bayou at the location.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office dive team has responded to the scene.

