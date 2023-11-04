Man’s body found floating in bayou in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a man’s body has been found floating in a bayou in east Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a call for service in the 17700 block of Market Street in the Channelview area Saturday.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at the 17700 Market Street in East Harris County. The body of a deceased adult male was found floating in a bayou. HCSO Dive Team is responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Hkt6JZfqpj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 4, 2023

Gonzalez said the man’s body was found floating in the bayou at the location.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office dive team has responded to the scene.