2 hospitalized after shots fired outside party near Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – Two people were hospitalized after shots were fired outside of a party near Houston’s south side on Friday.

The Houston Police Department responded at approximately 11:40 p.m. to the 4100 block of Old Spanish Trail at a bar regarding a shooting.

A paint party was being held at the location, and when officers arrived, they found that a 22-year-old man and 34-year-old woman had been shot in the parking lot. Their names were not provided.

Authorities said the party had finished, so the two victims had gone to the parking lot to look for their keys.

When they were outside, several shots were fired. The man was shot in his shoulder and pelvic area, and the woman was shot in her back. There were about five other people outside when the situation happened.

They only heard tires screeching after the shooting. The two victims were the only people injured, and they were taken to a local hospital.

They are scheduled to have surgery and are expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the suspect(s), and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

If you have any information about the shooting, you should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. This incident is still under investigation.