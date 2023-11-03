What’s Going Around? Flu, strep throat and more

Respiratory viruses

HOUSTON – It’s the time of year for respiratory viruses so it’s no surprise they’re on the rise.

What is surprising however is the national rise in strep throat infections.

One hospital up north said they’re seeing a 400% increase this year and it’s affecting kids here at home too.

“I mean, strep is something that we see year-round, but definitely right now, we’re seeing a lot of strep as well,” said pediatrician and medical director of Pediatrix Urgent Care Dr. Bill Chu.

The latest data from the City of Houston Health Department shows a rise in positive flu cases.

“We’ve seen a big uptick in the flu virus,” Dr. Chu said, adding that the rise in cases started just within the last couple weeks. “We’ve actually seen like little babies coming in with the flu, too.”

In addition to the flu, a few other illnesses are going around.

“We’re also seeing a lot of RSV virus and starting to see a couple cases of Croup as well,” Dr. Chu said.

Seasonal Depression

CVS is warning that colder temperatures throughout the greater Houston area this week and this Sunday’s end of daylight-saving time can trigger the onset of mental health issues in some people who tend to feel seasonal affective disorder (SAD) a form of mild to moderate depression.

Ashley Karpinski, executive director of mental health for CVS said, “For some individuals, changes such as daylight savings time can exacerbate existing mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety. Others report increased feelings of “grogginess”, the holiday blues or impacts to their sleep cycles which may be due to changes in access to sunlight. To help counteract some of these impacts, one can make an effort to spend more time outside or strive to increase movement during the day.”

You can access in-person and virtual mental health services at the CVS Minute Clinic.