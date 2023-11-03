Grand jury indicts Palestinian citizen illegally in the U.S. for weapons violation

HOUSTON – A federal grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old Palestinian citizen who authorities said was in the United States illegally on a weapons violation charge.

Sohaib Abuayyash was indicted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

The charges allege Abuayyash was unlawfully in the United States and knowingly possessed a firearm, namely a Canik, model TP9 Elite SC, 9 mm pistol.

Abuayyash was arrested by the FBI on Oct. 19. He remains detained pending further criminal proceedings. He is set to appear for his arraignment Nov. 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho in Houston at 2 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint filed upon his arrest, Abuayyash entered the United States on a nonimmigrant visa, which expired in 2019, and has allegedly been in direct contact with others who share a radical mindset. The charges further allege he has been conducting physical training and has trained with weapons to possibly commit an attack.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI is conducting the investigation.