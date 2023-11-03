Galveston County sees decrease in crime compared to last year, plans to lower rates even more

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Crime is important to everyone. We want to know how it affects us, our families, and where we work.

KPRC 2 Investigates got the latest data from Galveston County to see what the trends look like near the Gulf.

From September 2022 through September 2023, The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office showed a drop in crime across the board. While lower assaults came with 581 arrests, and those arrested for theft was 256.

“Now, we have a cycle of at least a year where people are back to work, so I think that’s why the numbers are decreasing,” says Sheriff Henry Tochesset.

The sheriff said the office and county have plans to get those statistics even lower by training the incoming deputies working on the force.

“We plan on getting more patrol deputies assigned and assist with the call volume,” said Trochesset.

He adds with the holidays and big event weekends coming up, families should plan accordingly. And, if you plan on celebrating with libations plan a ride home or stay at one of Galveston County’s finest hotels.