$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of Houston man accused of sexually abusing child

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive.

According to Crime Stoppers, Luis Perez is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Houston Police received a report of sexual abuse on Sept. 13, 2022. The abuse occurred in the 9500 block of E. Avenue L.

Police said during the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by Perez which occurred from Apr. 2012 to Oct. 2016.

Perez is 48-years-old and is described as 5′6″ and 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.