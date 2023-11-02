Trinity Bay Conservation District issues boil water notice for customers in Smith Point, White Heron communities

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – The Trinity Bay Conservation District has issued a boil water notice to all customers in the Smith Point and White Heron communities in Chambers County.

The district said the notice is due to low chlorine residual in the distribution system.

The district said all customers in the notice area should boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or other human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The public water system will notify customers when boiling is no longer required.