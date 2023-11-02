Suspect breaks front counter glass with sledgehammer, pepper sprays clerk before stealing cash at NW Houston store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is releasing video footage from a robbery in hopes someone can identify the suspect in the case.

According to HPD, the robbery happened at a convenience store at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 4. Police said an unknown man entered a convenience store in the 2400 block of West Little York Road.

Police said the man was armed with a small sledgehammer and demanded the clerk unlock the door to the secure area surrounding the cash registers.

The suspect began to hit the glass with the hammer until a small portion of the glass broke, at which point he pepper sprayed the clerk and unlocked the door.

Police said the suspect removed money from the cash register and fled from the location in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.