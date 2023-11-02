Six Flags and Schlitterbahn owners to merge in theme park mega-deal

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: An aerial drone view of the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park on February 24, 2021 in Vallejo, California. Despite a fourth quarter loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags posted better than expected revenue of $108.6 million for the quarter compared to analyst expectations of $87 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Lone Star State’s iconic theme park brands Schlitterbahn and Six Flags would come under the same ownership as part of a merger announced Thursday.

The pending merger, which awaits regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close in the first six months of 2024. The unified company would be worth an estimated $8 billion, according to an announcement.

“The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests’ amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies,” Selim Bassoul, president and chief executive of Six Flags, said in a statement. “We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our combined platform for the benefit of our guests, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.”

The merged company would consist of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states, Canada and Mexico.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” said Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive of Cedar Fair.