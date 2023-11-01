60º
Woman accused of punching Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable in the face during child custody dispute

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and accused of punching a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable in the face as deputies were trying to de-escalate a fight over a child custody matter.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies responded to the child custody disturbance on Wednesday in the 22000 block of Bridgestone Drive.

When they arrived, the people involved in the disturbance were actively arguing and deputies tried to de-escalate the matter.

The constable’s office said a woman, identified as Michelle Stuart, 69, struck a deputy with a closed fist to the face. She was detained and then arrested.

Stuart has been charged with assault of a police officer. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time.

