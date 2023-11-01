Pop-Off Politics: ‘DRAINED’ at City Hall

HOUSTON – It’s Pop-Off Tuesday, and we’re taking ‘Pop-Off Politics’ to a whole new level.

As you may know by now, ‘Pop-Off Politics’ is a tip of the hat to the City of Houston.

Every Tuesday, at 2 p.m., council members listen to its citizens and the problems they are facing. Today, they may be getting an ear full from folks with water woes because they’re frustrated by the high rates of their water bills and are feeling ‘DRAINED.’

Investigator Amy Davis and Producer Andrea Slaydon continue actively addressing irregularities the water bills have from the Public Works Department.

The two managed to secure more than $10,000 in credits and refunds for affected residents in the last 12 months. Despite their efforts, the city has not changed its billing processes.

As a result, Houstonians are voicing their frustration at city hall in front of elected leaders, seeking answers and resolution.

One issue KPRC 2 Investigates found surrounds the new water meters the city is installing, contributing to the billing discrepancies, as they provide significantly different readings than the old ones. The situation has left many Houstonians feeling ‘DRAINED,’ prompting them to speak up.

See what results Amy and Andrea get this time on Wednesday morning.