Nearly $10 million approved for Sims Bayou upgrades in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Sims Bayou stretches for a total of 121 miles across Harris County.

The bayou’s system helps capture and drain water to prevent flooding for residents and business that hug the waterway. However, when historic storms like Hurricane Harvey occurred, the system was overwhelmed, damaging homes and business near the Fuqua Garden View neighborhood.

Beyond Harvey, heavy rains still cause flooding in this neighborhood. Local business owners shared their experience with KRPC 2.

“You become scared you know with your business right here; you know it’s not a good day for you because no one wants to drive in the water you. You just take the loss,” said Helen Conway, owner of Helen’s Kitchen.

Help is on the way. Local officials and the Harris County Flood Control District announced that $9.88 million was secured from federal funding. This money will help the Flood Control District deepen and widen the stream from the Sam Houston Tollway to Sims Bayou, upgrade bridge crossings and expand retention storage volume.

The upcoming projects will help bring direct improvements to 150 homes along Sims Bayou.