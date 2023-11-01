‘Laser-focused’: FBI monitoring ‘increased reports’ of anti-Semitic threats following string of incidents

The FBI is monitoring what they say are ‘increased reports of threats’ against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions.

This is associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict overseas and here in America.

The FBI says they take these threats seriously and have become increasingly concerned about violent extremists, particularly lone offenders and small groups motivated by the ongoing events.

“We stay laser-focused on mitigating threats, taking an even closer look at existing investigations canvassing our sources,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray during a recent hearing with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Wray says that the increase in threats heightened following Hamas attacks on Israel back on Oct. 7th.

“We shouldn’t stop conducting our daily lives, going to schools and houses of worship and so forth, but we should be vigilant,” Wray said.

Southwest Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League, Mark Toubin says the organization has noted an uptick in antisemitic incidents nationally. He says while many watched the October 7th attacks in horror, others celebrated, associating them with efforts to free Palestine.

Antisemitism incidents for example in the first two weeks after October 7th, nationally rose almost 400 percent,” Toubin said, adding the trend is also being reflected locally.

“Last year during the two weeks following Oct. 7th, we had two anti antisemitic incidents reported in this region, this year we had 12,” he said.

William White who is the Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR Houston says they’ve also seen a big uptick in anti-Islamic incidents.

“Last week, our national office released a report that 774 cases were taken in by CAIR chapters across the country between Oct. 8th and Wednesday of last week,” White said.

White and Toubin say some instances of anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim incidents include workplace harassment, harassment and bullying at school, threatening phone calls, flyers, and graffiti. Wray says the FBI is working round the clock to prevent hate-inspired incidents and remain aware of what’s happening.

“In just the past few weeks multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West,” Wray said.

Wray adds vigilance is key, reminding people of the familiar adage “If you see something, say something.”

The FBI asks members of the public to immediately report anything or anyone they consider suspicious to law enforcement or contact their local FBI Office: www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices. Tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL FBI.