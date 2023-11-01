Got left over decorative pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns? Don’t throw them away, compost them

HOUSTON – Halloween is officially over! If you have decorative pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns that you need to get rid of, the city of Houston wants you to drop them off at one of its three composting locations.

The pumpkin drop-off event will be available starting today through Nov. 8 at the City of Houston Reuse Warehouse located at 9003 North Main Street. They will accept any retired jack-o-lanterns, whole pumpkins, seeds and pumpkin guts. All costumes and pumpkin decorations must be removed before drop-off.

Drop-off hours will be from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The pumpkins will be thrown in with other food waste in their compost pile, and eventually, turned into fertile soil that can be used in gardens and other places.

The city of Houston started this event in 2021 to strengthen and support efforts to collect and compost food organics.

In 2022, the city diverted nearly 10,000 pounds of pumpkins from the landfill.