ERCOT updates minimum operating reserves for emergency conditions ahead of winter months

AUSTIN – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced Tuesday an update to the emergency operations reserve levels ahead of the winter months.

In a news release, ERCOT stated it has increased the minimum operating reserves (MW) requirements for emergency operations for each of its three Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) levels.

ERCOT periodically studies the level of online reserves that must be preserved to maintain system reliability during emergency conditions. That level of reserves has increased as the resource mix has changed, with more wind, solar, and battery storage resources supplying power during emergency conditions, even during the winter season.

“The generation resource mix that powers the grid has changed, and how we operate the grid has evolved with it,” said ERCOT Senior VP and COO Woody Rickerson. “By increasing the minimum reserve levels for the different EEA levels, we are better representing system requirements during emergency conditions.”

ERCOT will reportedly now require a baseline minimum operating reserve for EEA 3 of 1,500 MW, which automatically increases EEA 1 and EEA 2 reserve levels, as follows: