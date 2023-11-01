16-year-old injured after being shot during drive-by in east Houston

HOUSTON – A teenager has been taken to the hospital after being injured during a drive-by shooting in east Houston Tuesday night.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place on Woolworth Street and Larimer around 9 p.m.

HPD investigators said they believe a car pulled up to the 16-year-old and someone from inside the vehicle shot the teen in the leg. The car then reportedly pulled off.

Police said the teen’s parents drove them to a nearby fire station where they were then taken to a hospital.

The child is expected to survive.

HPD officers are now looking for a suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.