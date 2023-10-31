47º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Trailer home declared complete loss after fire in north Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fire, Trailer fire, Mobile home

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after officials said a trailer home caught on fire in north Houston Monday night.

According to fire officials, the flames broke out at the residence on Granville and North Shepard Drive at around 9:45 p.m.

A neighbor reportedly called Houston firefighters to the home after they said they heard a loud noise outside.

When fire crews arrived, they said the fire had engulfed the mobile unit and had spread to another nearby home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but said that the trailer was totally destroyed.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter