Trailer home declared complete loss after fire in north Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after officials said a trailer home caught on fire in north Houston Monday night.

According to fire officials, the flames broke out at the residence on Granville and North Shepard Drive at around 9:45 p.m.

A neighbor reportedly called Houston firefighters to the home after they said they heard a loud noise outside.

When fire crews arrived, they said the fire had engulfed the mobile unit and had spread to another nearby home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but said that the trailer was totally destroyed.