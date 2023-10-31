45º
FDA warns against buying, using eyedrops made in ‘insanitary conditions’

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded its warning not to buy or use eyedrops sold by several major retailers, sometimes under their own brand names.

The warning now includes the product Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL sold by Walmart, the FDA said. “Walmart is removing the product from their store shelves and website,” it said in an updated drug safety warning.

list of eyedrops published under the FDA’s warning also includes those sold under the brands CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target Up & Up and Velocity Pharma.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

