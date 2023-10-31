FDA warns against buying, using eyedrops made in ‘insanitary conditions’

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded its warning not to buy or use eyedrops sold by several major retailers, sometimes under their own brand names.

The warning now includes the product Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL sold by Walmart, the FDA said. “Walmart is removing the product from their store shelves and website,” it said in an updated drug safety warning.

A list of eyedrops published under the FDA’s warning also includes those sold under the brands CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target Up & Up and Velocity Pharma.

