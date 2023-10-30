48º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Missing kayaker drowns at Huntsville State Park

Jennifer Luten’s body was recovered four days after she was reported missing

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Huntsville, Texas
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HUNSTVILLE, Texas – A kayaker’s body was recovered on Oct. 28 after authorities said she drowned at a lake in Huntsville State Park, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Monday.

On Oct. 25, Jennifer Luten, 44, was reported missing at the park in Huntsville, Texas, and the Texas State Park Police, Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department, New Waverly Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens responded to the scene.

The day before, Luten had rented a kayak from the self-serve station around 6 p.m.

Then, other kayakers found her kayak floating alone in Lake Raven on Oct. 25. Her vehicle was also still parked at the boat ramp.

Divers, sonar boats, and K-9 teams were used to search for Luten. Her body was found four days after she went missing.

This case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email