Missing kayaker drowns at Huntsville State Park

HUNSTVILLE, Texas – A kayaker’s body was recovered on Oct. 28 after authorities said she drowned at a lake in Huntsville State Park, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Monday.

On Oct. 25, Jennifer Luten, 44, was reported missing at the park in Huntsville, Texas, and the Texas State Park Police, Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department, New Waverly Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens responded to the scene.

The day before, Luten had rented a kayak from the self-serve station around 6 p.m.

Then, other kayakers found her kayak floating alone in Lake Raven on Oct. 25. Her vehicle was also still parked at the boat ramp.

Divers, sonar boats, and K-9 teams were used to search for Luten. Her body was found four days after she went missing.

This case is still being investigated.