Cool temperatures to stick around for Halloween; a look at historical Oct. 31 climatological data

HOUSTON – With Sunday’s strong cold front blowing through southeast Texas, Houston and the surrounding areas are seeing the temperatures begin to fall.

Those cooler temperatures will stick around for Halloween. In fact, the temperature forecasted by the KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team at 56 degrees for a high temperature on Halloween, if verified, would be the coolest Halloween we have seen in the past five years.

Historically, southeast Texas is no stranger to cool or even cold temperatures on Halloween. The coldest Halloween on record for Houston occurred in 1993, when the temperature reached a frigid 29 degrees.

The wettest Halloween on record occurred in 2015, when Houston saw 5.14 inches of rain.

For the past five years, Halloween in Houston has been fairly mild with the exception of 2019, which saw a high temperature of 57 degrees.

October 31 over the past five years:

2022 - 80/53

2021 - 81/48

2020 - 75/43

2019 - 57/40

2018 - 77/64

October 31 records:

Coldest low - 29 degrees (1993)

Warmest high - 88 degrees (2004, 1977, 1972, 1919)

Normal temperatures for October 31:

Normal average high - 78 degrees

Normal average low - 56 degrees

The coldest temperatures for this upcoming week are forecasted to be Wednesday night into Thursday morning where temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Houston hasn’t seen a low temperature in the upper 30s since March 20, when the low temperature hit 37 degrees.

The high temperature on Halloween is forecasted to be 56 degrees while the low is forecasted to be 44 degrees.

