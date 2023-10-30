Best places to work in Houston named; These are the large companies that made the ranking

HOUSTON – Houston Business Journal recently named the best places to work in Houston and the full list is here.
The publication, which celebrated at the Marriott Marquis on Oct. 26, separates the companies based on size: extra small (10-24 employees), small (25-49 employees), medium (50-99 employees), large (100-399 employees) and extra large (400+).
The ranking is built using employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace.
Here are the 20 top large companies with 100-399 employees:
20. bill
19. Goree Architects
17. Enchanted Rock
16. Arena Energy
14. ChenMed
13. Slalom
12. HNTB
11. McCarthy
10. Chamberlain Hrdlicka Attorneys at Law
8. FORVIS
7. STREAM
4. Arion
3. Colliers
1. Partners