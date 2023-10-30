Best places to work in Houston named; These are the large companies that made the ranking

The skyline of Houston is seen from the air on July 7, 2017.

HOUSTON – Houston Business Journal recently named the best places to work in Houston and the full list is here.

The publication, which celebrated at the Marriott Marquis on Oct. 26, separates the companies based on size: extra small (10-24 employees), small (25-49 employees), medium (50-99 employees), large (100-399 employees) and extra large (400+).

The ranking is built using employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Here are the 20 top large companies with 100-399 employees:

20. bill

19. Goree Architects

18. New Quest Properties

17. Enchanted Rock

16. Arena Energy

15. Kodiak Gas Services

14. ChenMed

13. Slalom

12. HNTB

11. McCarthy

10. Chamberlain Hrdlicka Attorneys at Law

9. Elevation Land Solutions

8. FORVIS

7. STREAM

6. Texas AirSystems

5. Kirksey Architecture

4. Arion

3. Colliers

2. Caldwell Companies

1. Partners

