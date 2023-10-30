3-year-old killed after argument between man and woman leads to deadly crash near downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old was killed overnight Sunday after an argument between two adults led to a deadly crash near downtown.

Authorities said the crash took place on SH-288 near the 59 interchange around midnight.

Investigators believe that a man and a woman, who was driving, got into an argument.

The man, who was intoxicated, then allegedly pulled on the steering wheel and caused the woman to lose control of the SUV.

Houston police said the SUV flipped before it hit a wall which made the toddler hit their head. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Additionally, HPD said a 7-year-old and an infant were in the car at the time of the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.

Charges in this crash have not been filed.