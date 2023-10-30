2 men charged in connection to murder at Third Ward motel

Two men were charged in connection to the murder of a man at a Third Ward motel, the Houston Police Department said on Monday. Demetrius Veal is on the left and Dajhun Barber is on the right.

Demetrius Marquise Veal, 21 was charged with the Oct. 15 murder of 26-year-old Marco Escayola. Dajhun Demarcus Barber, 23, was charged with tampering with evidence related to this incident, and the two men were arrested on Oct. 26.

On the day of the incident, police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Southmore Boulevard around 11:10 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Once authorities made it to the scene, they found Escayola unresponsive on a second-floor balcony. He was pronounced dead at the motel.

Veal is accused of meeting with Escayola and fatally shooting him during a fight. The suspect then fled the scene.