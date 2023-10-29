Thousands of athletes hit the pavement for Houston Half Marathon and 10K

HOUSTON – On Sunday, thousands of athletes laced up their shoes and hit the pavement for the Houston Half Marathon and 10K presented by the Houston Striders.

The event took place downtown at the Sam Houston Park at the corner of Lamar Street and Bagby Street. The Houston Half Marathon and 10K are focused on community wellness and charitable outreach.

The half marathon started at 7 a.m. and the 10K started just after it.

Organizers said over 7,500 people are participating in the events. In the past year, the non-profit has given away over 900,000 to Houston area organizations.

Daniel Flemming and Juan Garcia were excited to be participating in the event.

“The training takes weeks and of course you have to be disciplined to make those runs. I run everyday or at least three times a week. This is part of my training for a marathon I’m running in January,” Flemming said.

Garcia said he was feeling amazing.

“I’ve been waiting for this day and doing workouts on Thursday and Saturdays just to be prepared for this day,” he said.

