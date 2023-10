HOUSTON – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing in northeast Houston.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Harold Williams was last seen at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 11600 block of Woodshaver Dr.

He was last seen on foot wearing a black collar shirt, black cargo pants and black shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.