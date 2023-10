A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Goodson Drive.

The victim was a man in his late 30s, and his name was not released to the public.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect(s).

This case is still under investigation, and police are going to speak to witnesses.

