Howl-o-ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest expected to be a scary good time

HOUSTON – It’s time to dust off your pet’s costume! The Howl-o-ween Dog Parade and Costume contest is happening on Sunday at Levy Park.

You can attend from 4-6 p.m. at 3801 Eastside Street.

The event is free.

There will be a parade around the park to show off your furry friends’ scariest costume! Everyone can join this event.

Pre-registration was encouraged for the contest, and it has closed.

You can still register at the event, but there are limited openings.

Families are encouraged to also bring their kids, and they will be able to show off their costumes too on a catwalk.

The three categories for the contest can be found below:

Spooky Season: Pets should be dressed in a scary costume or something that reminds us of the fall season.

From the Screen: Pets should be dressed as a character from a TV show or movie.

Best Ensemble: Three or more people and dogs have to be creative and have a coordinated group costume.

In the past, owners have dressed up their pups as spiders, superheroes, lions, and as barbie characters.

