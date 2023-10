Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Matthew Perry died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source say.

Perry was 54.

It’s unclear how the actor known for his role as one of the core “Friends,” NBC’s generation X sitcom from the ‘90s, died.

