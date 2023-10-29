Authorities investigating fatal shooting of man in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Grimes County are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Plantersville community.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened off Foxfire Dr. just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers are investigating. The Montgomery County Crime Scene Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said a person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Evidence has been collected and witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said there is no believed threat to the community.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151. Anonymous information can be submitted online at P3tips.com or by calling Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.