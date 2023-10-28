Woman suspected of being intoxicated arrested after pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – A woman has been arrested, accused in a fatal hit and run crash along Seawall Boulevard which led to the death of a pedestrian on Thursday.

According to the Galveston Police Department, they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2800 block of Seawall Blvd. at approximately 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Seawall Blvd. when a pedestrian, traveling from the south side of the road to the north, was struck by the truck. The driver of the truck then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to The University of Texas Medical Branch trauma center by ambulance in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities located the driver, identified as 23-year-old Arianna Kopecky of Galveston. She was arrested and charged with collision involving death and driving while intoxicated.